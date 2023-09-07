Marvin Jones Jr. has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chiefs allowed 220.9 passing yards per game last season, 18th in the NFL.

Last season, Jones hauled in 46 balls on 81 targets for 529 yards (33.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Jones vs. the Chiefs

Jones vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Kansas City allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Chiefs allowed 26 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Kansas City gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Jones will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense a season ago (220.9 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs gave up 33 TDs in the passing game last season (1.9 per game) to rank 32nd among NFL defenses.

Marvin Jones Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Jones Receiving Insights

In five of his 15 games last season (33.3%), Jones went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 6.5 yards per target last year (102nd in NFL), racking up 529 yards on 81 passes thrown to him.

Jones scored a receiving touchdown three times last season, out of 16 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in any of those games.

Jones' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/9/2022 Week 5 11 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/30/2022 Week 8 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/13/2022 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/18/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/22/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 1/7/2023 Week 18 6 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/21/2023 Divisional 3 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

