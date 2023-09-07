With an average draft position that ranks him 104th at his position (305th overall), Marvin Jones Jr. has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 70.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 61st at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Detroit Lions WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Marvin Jones Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 70.90 70.04 - Overall Rank 187 212 305 Position Rank 62 81 104

Marvin Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

Jones added 529 receiving yards on 46 catches (on 81 targets) and three touchdowns last season. He posted 31.1 receiving yards per contest.

In his best game last season, Jones picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 104 yards. That was in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.

Marvin Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3.8 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 3.3 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 9.3 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 10.4 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 5.7 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 4.8 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3.3 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 8.2 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 1.7 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 7.7 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 1.5 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 6.1 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 2.9 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 8.9 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 2.1 3 1 21 0

