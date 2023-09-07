When the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Marvin Jones Jr. get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Jones saw 81 targets last year and turned them into 46 receptions for 529 yards and three TDs, averaging 33.1 receiving yards.

In three of 16 games last year, Jones had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3 1 21 0

