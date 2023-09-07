Kalif Raymond 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After amassing 69.2 fantasy points last season (63rd among WRs), Kalif Raymond has an ADP of 420th overall (114th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Kalif Raymond Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|63.20
|41.92
|-
|Overall Rank
|202
|294
|420
|Position Rank
|71
|110
|114
Kalif Raymond 2022 Stats
- Raymond amassed 36.2 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game last year.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 15 against the New York Jets -- Raymond accumulated 11.3 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 53 yards.
Kalif Raymond 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|2.1
|5
|3
|38
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|4.5
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|9.5
|6
|5
|75
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|7.6
|4
|3
|76
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|1.7
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|4.7
|3
|3
|47
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|4.0
|7
|3
|33
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|3.5
|6
|4
|35
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|0.6
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|1.9
|2
|2
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|11.3
|6
|5
|53
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|6.4
|1
|1
|56
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|4.4
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|6.6
|6
|4
|66
|0
