Will Josh Reynolds hit paydirt when the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds got 59 targets last season and reeled in 38 balls for 479 yards and three TDs, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Reynolds scored a receiving touchdown three times last year (out of 12 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Josh Reynolds Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 1 28 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 3 38 1 Week 3 @Vikings 10 6 96 0 Week 4 Seahawks 8 7 81 1 Week 5 @Patriots 10 6 92 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 2 1 8 0 Week 8 Dolphins 6 2 14 0 Week 13 Jaguars 4 3 19 0 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 51 1 Week 16 @Panthers 4 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 @Packers 2 1 16 0

