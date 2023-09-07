Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
The Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in a Week 1 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Jared Goff find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Goff ran for 4.3 yards per game.
- He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in 17 games.
Jared Goff Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|21
|37
|215
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|20
|34
|256
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|25
|41
|277
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|26
|39
|378
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|19
|35
|229
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|21
|26
|228
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|27
|37
|321
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|14
|26
|137
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|19
|26
|236
|1
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|17
|26
|165
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|23
|37
|240
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|31
|41
|340
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|27
|39
|330
|3
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|23
|38
|252
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|25
|42
|355
|3
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|21
|29
|255
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|23
|34
|224
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
