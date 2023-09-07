Jared Goff has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chiefs gave up 220.9 passing yards per game last season, 18th in the NFL.

Goff passed for 4,438 yards last season (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes (382-for-587), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.

Goff vs. the Chiefs

Goff vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Against Kansas City last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Chiefs allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Kansas City last season, 12 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

The 220.9 passing yards the Chiefs yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Chiefs allowed 33 passing touchdowns (1.9 per game) last year to rank 32nd in league play.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff went over on passing yards prop bets in nine of 17 opportunities last year (52.9%).

The Lions threw the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Goff averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season, sixth in the NFL.

In 13 of 17 games last season, Goff threw a touchdown pass. And nine of those games included multiple TD passes.

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-118)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities last season.

Goff did not find paydirt on the ground last year in 17 games.

Goff's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 9/11/2022 Week 1 21-for-37 / 215 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/18/2022 Week 2 20-for-34 / 256 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/25/2022 Week 3 25-for-41 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2022 Week 4 26-for-39 / 378 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/9/2022 Week 5 19-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/23/2022 Week 7 21-for-26 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/30/2022 Week 8 27-for-37 / 321 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/6/2022 Week 9 14-for-26 / 137 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/13/2022 Week 10 19-for-26 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/20/2022 Week 11 17-for-26 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/24/2022 Week 12 23-for-37 / 240 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/4/2022 Week 13 31-for-41 / 340 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 12/11/2022 Week 14 27-for-39 / 330 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/18/2022 Week 15 23-for-38 / 252 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/24/2022 Week 16 25-for-42 / 355 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 1/1/2023 Week 17 21-for-29 / 255 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 1/8/2023 Week 18 23-for-34 / 224 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

