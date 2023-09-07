Jared Goff Week 1 Preview vs. the Chiefs
Jared Goff has a decent matchup when his Detroit Lions meet the Kansas City Chiefs in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Chiefs gave up 220.9 passing yards per game last season, 18th in the NFL.
Goff passed for 4,438 yards last season (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes (382-for-587), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.
Goff vs. the Chiefs
- Goff vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games
- Against Kansas City last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last season, the Chiefs allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Against Kansas City last season, 12 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- Last year, the Chiefs allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.
- The 220.9 passing yards the Chiefs yielded on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Chiefs allowed 33 passing touchdowns (1.9 per game) last year to rank 32nd in league play.
Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Chiefs
- Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)
Goff Passing Insights
- Goff went over on passing yards prop bets in nine of 17 opportunities last year (52.9%).
- The Lions threw the football in 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff averaged 7.6 yards per pass attempt last season, sixth in the NFL.
- In 13 of 17 games last season, Goff threw a touchdown pass. And nine of those games included multiple TD passes.
Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Chiefs
- Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-118)
Goff Rushing Insights
- Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities last season.
- Goff did not find paydirt on the ground last year in 17 games.
Goff's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Eagles
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|21-for-37 / 215 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|20-for-34 / 256 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|25-for-41 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|26-for-39 / 378 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|19-for-35 / 229 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|21-for-26 / 228 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|27-for-37 / 321 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|14-for-26 / 137 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|19-for-26 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|17-for-26 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|23-for-37 / 240 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|31-for-41 / 340 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|27-for-39 / 330 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|23-for-38 / 252 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Panthers
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|25-for-42 / 355 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|21-for-29 / 255 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|23-for-34 / 224 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
