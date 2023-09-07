Jared Goff 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 14th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (99th overall), Jared Goff put up 283.3 fantasy points last season, ranking him 10th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Detroit Lions QB later on in this article.
Jared Goff Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|283.32
|260.81
|-
|Overall Rank
|10
|17
|99
|Position Rank
|10
|17
|14
Jared Goff 2022 Stats
- Goff's numbers last year included 4,438 yards passing (261.1 per game), completing 382 of 587 throws (65.1%), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.
- In Week 4 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Goff posted a season-best 33.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 26-of-39 (66.7%), 378 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.
- Goff accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 21-of-26 (80.8%), 228 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, in his worst game of the season.
Jared Goff 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|15.5
|21-for-37
|215
|2
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|26.0
|20-for-34
|256
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|13.9
|25-for-41
|277
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|33.2
|26-for-39
|378
|4
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5.9
|19-for-35
|229
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|1.5
|21-for-26
|228
|0
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|17.6
|27-for-37
|321
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|11.4
|14-for-26
|137
|2
|1
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|14.8
|19-for-26
|236
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|6.5
|17-for-26
|165
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|17.6
|23-for-37
|240
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|21.6
|31-for-41
|340
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|26.1
|27-for-39
|330
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|14.1
|23-for-38
|252
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|25.7
|25-for-42
|355
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|22.4
|21-for-29
|255
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|9.5
|23-for-34
|224
|0
|0
|0
