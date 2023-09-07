With an average draft position that ranks him 265th at his position (970th overall), Denzel Mims has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 18.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 133rd at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Detroit Lions WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Denzel Mims Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 18.60 19.07 - Overall Rank 354 419 870 Position Rank 138 159 265

Denzel Mims 2022 Stats

Mims hauled in 11 balls for 186 yards last season. He collected 10.9 receiving yards per game on 25 targets.

Mims accumulated 7.6 fantasy points -- two catches, 76 yards -- in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots, which was his best game last season.

Denzel Mims 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Broncos 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 7.6 3 2 76 0 Week 9 Bills 1.2 4 1 12 0 Week 11 @Patriots 3.5 6 2 35 0 Week 12 Bears 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 3.5 5 3 35 0 Week 15 Lions 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 1 0 0 0

