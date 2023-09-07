David Montgomery 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 26th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (74th overall), David Montgomery posted 143.7 fantasy points last season, ranking him 18th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Detroit Lions RB later on in this article.
Is Montgomery on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
David Montgomery Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|143.70
|150.60
|-
|Overall Rank
|65
|66
|74
|Position Rank
|18
|24
|26
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
David Montgomery 2022 Stats
- Last season, Montgomery rushed for 801 yards on 201 carries (47.1 yards per game), including five rushing scores. Montgomery collected 18.6 receiving yards per game with 34 catches for 316 yards and one touchdown.
- Montgomery picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which was his best game last year.
- Montgomery accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 11 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 3 against the Houston Texans.
Rep Montgomery and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
David Montgomery 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|5.0
|17
|26
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|13.6
|15
|122
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|1.1
|3
|11
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|14.2
|12
|20
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|8.0
|15
|67
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12.2
|15
|62
|1
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|5.5
|15
|53
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|4.4
|14
|36
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|4.4
|9
|37
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|18.1
|17
|67
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|11.3
|14
|79
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|12.7
|14
|61
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|21.1
|12
|53
|1
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|6.4
|16
|62
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|3.6
|6
|24
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|2.1
|7
|21
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.