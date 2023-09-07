Coming off a campaign in which he scored 21.8 fantasy points (80th among RBs), the Detroit Lions' Craig Reynolds is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 145th running back off the board this summer (941st overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Craig Reynolds Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.80 40.37 - Overall Rank 331 300 841 Position Rank 74 80 145

Craig Reynolds 2022 Stats

On 23 attempts last season, Reynolds delivered 102 yards rushing for 6.0 yards per game.

In his best game last year -- Week 5 against the New England Patriots -- Reynolds accumulated 9.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 24 yards; 3 receptions, 68 yards.

In Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, Reynolds put up a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 2 carries, 7 yards.

Craig Reynolds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Commanders 2.9 3 16 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1.8 6 13 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4.2 2 30 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 9.2 6 24 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 3.0 4 12 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.7 2 7 0 0

