After piling up 161.6 fantasy points last season (ninth among WRs), Amon-Ra St. Brown has an ADP of 21st overall (ninth at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 161.60 149.22 - Overall Rank 49 68 21 Position Rank 9 10 9

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Stats

Last season, St. Brown drew 146 targets, hauling in 106 passes for 1,161 yards (68.3 yards per game) with six touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders -- St. Brown accumulated 30.4 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 116 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, St. Brown finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, four yards, on one target.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 12.4 12 8 64 1 Week 2 Commanders 30.4 12 9 116 2 Week 3 @Vikings 7.3 9 6 73 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1.8 6 4 18 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 6.9 10 7 69 0 Week 9 Packers 5.5 9 4 55 0 Week 10 @Bears 12.1 11 10 119 0 Week 11 @Giants 8.0 8 7 76 0 Week 12 Bills 18.9 10 9 122 1 Week 13 Jaguars 23.6 12 11 114 2 Week 14 Vikings 7.4 9 6 68 0 Week 15 @Jets 8.2 10 7 76 0 Week 16 @Panthers 7.6 13 7 76 0 Week 17 Bears 6.2 5 4 62 0 Week 18 @Packers 4.9 9 6 49 0

