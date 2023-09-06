Zack Short vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .221 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Short has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of them.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Short has picked up an RBI in 19.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.181
|.309
|OBP
|.277
|.420
|SLG
|.277
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (8-8) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
