The Detroit Tigers and Zack Short (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .221 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Short has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 81 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of them.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Short has picked up an RBI in 19.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 34 .250 AVG .181 .309 OBP .277 .420 SLG .277 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

