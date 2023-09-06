Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while batting .234.
- In 60.2% of his 128 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 24 games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.333
|OBP
|.276
|.408
|SLG
|.306
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|48/23
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
