Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (69-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 6.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (8-8, 4.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (5-4, 3.51 ERA).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 109 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 22-27 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (545 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule