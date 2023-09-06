The New York Yankees (69-69) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (63-75) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (8-8) for the Yankees and Matt Manning (5-4) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.51 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

Manning (5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .211 against him.

Manning is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Manning is looking for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He will attempt for his third straight outing without giving up an earned run.

Matt Manning vs. Yankees

He will face off against a Yankees offense that ranks 29th in the league with 1026 total hits (on a .227 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .404 (19th in the league) with 199 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Yankees this season, Manning has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on two hits, while striking out four.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.56, a 3.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.340.

He has earned a quality start four times in 27 starts this season.

Schmidt has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 545 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 139 home runs, 24th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-20 with a home run and three RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.