Spencer Torkelson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .441, both of which rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has recorded a hit in 79 of 136 games this year (58.1%), including 31 multi-hit games (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 21 games this year (15.4%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 51 games this season (37.5%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.1% of his games this season (60 of 136), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .209 AVG .255 .309 OBP .327 .365 SLG .513 22 XBH 34 8 HR 17 26 RBI 47 76/34 K/BB 67/27 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings