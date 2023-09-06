Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .227 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- In 48.4% of his 91 games this season, Baddoo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has an RBI in 19 of 91 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.200
|AVG
|.256
|.253
|OBP
|.378
|.321
|SLG
|.419
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|34/26
|2
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Schmidt (8-8 with a 4.56 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
