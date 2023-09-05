Zack Short vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zack Short -- with an on-base percentage of .241 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short has nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .221.
- In 42.0% of his games this year (34 of 81), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Short has an RBI in 16 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.181
|.309
|OBP
|.277
|.420
|SLG
|.277
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|26/11
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (12-4) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
