Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.
- McKinstry has recorded a hit in 77 of 127 games this year (60.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (13.4%).
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (47 of 127), with two or more runs five times (3.9%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|62
|.254
|AVG
|.220
|.333
|OBP
|.281
|.408
|SLG
|.312
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|48/23
|K/BB
|52/17
|8
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
