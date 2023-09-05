Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 40 walks while hitting .236.

McKinstry has recorded a hit in 77 of 127 games this year (60.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (13.4%).

In 6.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season (47 of 127), with two or more runs five times (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 62 .254 AVG .220 .333 OBP .281 .408 SLG .312 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 48/23 K/BB 52/17 8 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings