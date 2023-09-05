You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 118 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .232/.318/.443 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (12-4) for his 29th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.040), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 30 6.0 4 2 2 7 2 at Rays Aug. 25 7.2 3 2 1 11 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 19 4.0 7 6 6 4 1 at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 138 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .272/.340/.465 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .261/.388/.619 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

