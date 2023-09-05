Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on September 5, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and other players on the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has put up 118 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .232/.318/.443 slash line on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (12-4) for his 29th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Cole has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.040), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|7.2
|3
|2
|1
|11
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 19
|4.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|1
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 138 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.340/.465 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .261/.388/.619 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
