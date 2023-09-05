Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 103 hits.
- Vierling is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has an RBI in 20 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.228
|AVG
|.296
|.295
|OBP
|.350
|.302
|SLG
|.424
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|50/14
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts through 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.