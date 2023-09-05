Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 94), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36 of 94 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .352 AVG .223 .402 OBP .301 .521 SLG .522 15 XBH 19 6 HR 14 24 RBI 32 40/11 K/BB 44/14 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings