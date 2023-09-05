Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.
  • Carpenter has gotten a hit in 60 of 94 games this season (63.8%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (18 of 94), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 36 of 94 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 46
.352 AVG .223
.402 OBP .301
.521 SLG .522
15 XBH 19
6 HR 14
24 RBI 32
40/11 K/BB 44/14
2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole (12-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 29th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 174 2/3 innings pitched, with 188 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks fourth, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
