Zack Short vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Zack Short (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .224 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Short has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this season (34 of 80), with at least two hits seven times (8.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 80), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Short has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (16.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.188
|.309
|OBP
|.286
|.420
|SLG
|.288
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|24/11
|2
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (186 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.