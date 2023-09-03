Zach McKinstry vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .239 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.0% of his games this year, McKinstry has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|.254
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.283
|.408
|SLG
|.318
|19
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|48/23
|K/BB
|51/16
|8
|SB
|8
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (186 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (5-12) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.08 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
