After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .120 with a home run and five walks.
  • In five of 23 games this year, Nevin has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 23 games so far this year.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.211 AVG .065
.318 OBP .143
.368 SLG .065
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
5/3 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (186 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
