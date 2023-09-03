The Detroit Tigers (62-74) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Chicago White Sox (53-83) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-12) will get the nod for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (3-3, 3.93 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.08 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

The Tigers will send Skubal (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.93 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.

Kopech has recorded five quality starts this season.

Kopech enters this matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has the 29th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and ranks 24th in home runs hit (138) in all of MLB. They have a collective .235 batting average, and are 25th in the league with 1082 total hits and 29th in MLB play scoring 541 runs.

Kopech has a 2.57 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Tigers this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .125 batting average over one appearance.

