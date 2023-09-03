Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (117) this season.
- Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's homered in 20 of them (14.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (44.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|66
|.209
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.326
|.365
|SLG
|.510
|22
|XBH
|33
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|46
|76/34
|K/BB
|65/26
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 26th of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
