The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (117) this season.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 134 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

Looking at the 134 games he has played this year, he's homered in 20 of them (14.9%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (44.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 66 .209 AVG .255 .309 OBP .326 .365 SLG .510 22 XBH 33 8 HR 16 26 RBI 46 76/34 K/BB 65/26 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings