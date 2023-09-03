Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) go up against Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (29-7) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Liberty

Chicago scores an average of 80.8 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 80 New York allows.

The Sky are 13-9 when they shoot better than 42% from the field.

Chicago is hitting 36.2% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the 34.1% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky are 14-5 in games when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point shots.

New York and Chicago rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.9 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 82.7 points per contest, 1.9 more than their season average of 80.8.

Chicago has performed worse defensively over its past 10 games, allowing 84.6 points per contest, 1.2 more points than its season average of 83.4.

The Sky are making 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage in their last 10 games, compared to their season averages of 7.9 and 36.2%.

Sky Injuries