Akil Baddoo vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .226 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this year (43 of 89), with multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (21.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (4.5%).
- In 30 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.200
|AVG
|.256
|.253
|OBP
|.373
|.321
|SLG
|.424
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|33/24
|2
|SB
|7
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech (5-12) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
