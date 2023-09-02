The Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) do battle on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-6) to the mound, while Reese Olson (2-6) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (2-6) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.

Olson is looking to secure his third quality start of the season.

Olson will try to pick up his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.5 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Reese Olson vs. White Sox

The opposing White Sox offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.391) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (149) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1111 total hits and 25th in MLB play scoring 560 runs.

Olson has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out six against the White Sox this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (6-6) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on one hit in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.229 in 18 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Clevinger will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Mike Clevinger vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a .233 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.377) and 137 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Tigers to go 3-for-18 with a triple in five innings this season.

