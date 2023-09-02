Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-82) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (61-74) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 2, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 21 (53.8%) of those contests.

The White Sox have a 23-21 record (winning 52.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have come away with 45 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 45 of 108 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

