The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers play on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Andrew Benintendi and Andy Ibanez have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 531 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.280 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (2-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

In 13 starts this season, Olson has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger

