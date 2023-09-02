Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will try to get to Reese Olson when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (-110). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit is 45-63 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 65 of its 135 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 32-34 25-31 36-42 49-54 12-19

