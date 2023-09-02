Spencer Torkelson vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Torkelson -- .086 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 114 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .432, both of which are best among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (76 of 133), with multiple hits 30 times (22.6%).
- In 20 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (10.5%).
- He has scored at least once 58 times this season (43.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.209
|AVG
|.247
|.309
|OBP
|.320
|.365
|SLG
|.498
|22
|XBH
|31
|8
|HR
|16
|26
|RBI
|44
|76/34
|K/BB
|65/26
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
