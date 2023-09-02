Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has homered in 3.8% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.5% of his games this season, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 40
.261 AVG .233
.324 OBP .304
.358 SLG .316
9 XBH 9
2 HR 1
12 RBI 12
36/13 K/BB 24/13
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (6-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
