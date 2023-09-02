The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) take on the East Carolina Pirates (0-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Michigan found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 24th-best in total offense (458.8 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game). On offense, East Carolina ranked 35th in the FBS with 32.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 73rd in points allowed (405.3 points allowed per contest).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on Peacock.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Michigan vs. East Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

Michigan East Carolina 458.8 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.1 (26th) 292.1 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (99th) 238.9 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.6 (54th) 219.9 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.5 (16th) 9 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (2nd) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

J.J. McCarthy's previous season stat line: 2,719 passing yards (194.2 per game), 208-for-322 (64.6%), 22 touchdowns and five picks. He also rushed for 306 yards on 70 carries with five rushing TDs.

Blake Corum racked up 1,463 rushing yards (104.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns last year.

Donovan Edwards churned out 991 yards on 140 carries (70.8 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

Ronnie Bell amassed 62 receptions for 889 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 100 times, and averaged 63.5 yards per game.

Cornelius Johnson tacked on 499 yards on 32 grabs with six touchdowns. He was targeted 48 times, and averaged 35.6 receiving yards per game.

Luke Schoonmaker hauled in 35 passes on 48 targets for 418 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 29.9 receiving yards per game.

East Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Holton Ahlers threw for an average of 285.2 yards passing per contest and tossed 28 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 14 yards on the ground per game with six rushing touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell tallied 1,452 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 252 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Marlon Gunn Jr. rushed for 344 yards last season.

Isaiah Winstead averaged 83.5 yards on 6.8 receptions per game and compiled six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

C.J. Johnson caught 67 passes last season on his way to 1,016 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Ryan Jones played his way to four receiving touchdowns and 413 receiving yards (31.8 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.