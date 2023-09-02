Our projection model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Michigan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Michigan vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+36.5) Over (51.5) Michigan 41, East Carolina 17

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The Wolverines have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Michigan won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 36.5 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Wolverines games.

The over/under in this matchup is 51.5 points, 2.5 fewer than the average total in last season's Michigan contests.

East Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, seven Pirates games went over the point total.

Last season, East Carolina's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57.4, which is 5.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Pirates 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 40.4 16.1 43 22 38.8 16 East Carolina 32.5 27.2 30.3 25 31.6 29.8

