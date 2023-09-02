Matt Vierling vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .262 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Vierling is batting .222 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 67 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (5.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).
- In 28.7% of his games this season (31 of 108), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.228
|AVG
|.295
|.295
|OBP
|.347
|.302
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|48/13
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
