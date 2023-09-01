Zach McKinstry and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Touki Toussaint on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .238 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 6.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (4.8%).

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (37.1%), including four games with multiple runs (3.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .254 AVG .221 .333 OBP .284 .408 SLG .321 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 48/23 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings