The Detroit Tigers (60-74) will look to Spencer Torkelson when they visit Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-81) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, September 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Tigers (-135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (9-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (2-6, 4.85 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (33.7%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 21 of 64 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

