The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox will meet on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Luis Robert among those expected to step up at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers are 12-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

Detroit has gone 6-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The Tigers have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has had an over/under set by bookmakers 134 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-64-5).

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 31-34 25-31 35-42 48-54 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.