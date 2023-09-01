The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) square off against the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 45.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites in two of two chances last season.

Central Michigan compiled a 4-7-1 record against the spread last season.

The Chippewas won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

