The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) play the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023

7:00 PM ET

East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 ATS record last year.

The Spartans were favored by 14.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Central Michigan won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Chippewas covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities last year.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000

