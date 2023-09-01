The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in two of two opportunities last season.

Central Michigan compiled a 4-7-1 ATS record last season.

The Chippewas won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

