The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan State (-14) 45.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Michigan State (-14) 45.5 -650 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Michigan State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Michigan State (-13.5) - -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Michigan State (-14) - -575 +425 Bet on this game with Tipico

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.
  • The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in two of two games last season.
  • Central Michigan covered four times in 12 games with a spread last season.
  • The Chippewas won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

