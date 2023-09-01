The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in two of two games last season.

Central Michigan covered four times in 12 games with a spread last season.

The Chippewas won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.