The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) will look to upset the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Michigan State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Spartans covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in two of two chances last season.

Central Michigan went 4-7-1 ATS last year.

The Chippewas won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.