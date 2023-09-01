The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) square off at Spartan Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Michigan State put up 24.4 points per game on offense last year (91st in the FBS), and it surrendered 27.4 points per game (74th) on defense. Central Michigan put up 366.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 86th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 64th, allowing 375.3 yards per contest.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics (2022)

Michigan State Central Michigan 353 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.4 (95th) 416.5 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (45th) 113 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.2 (61st) 240 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.3 (97th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 28 (129th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (128th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Payton Thorne produced 2,679 passing yards (223.3 per game), a 62.4% completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Last year Jalen Berger took 148 rushing attempts for 683 yards (56.9 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Collins ran for 318 yards on 70 carries (26.5 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Keon Coleman collected 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He was targeted 94 times, and averaged 66.5 yards per game.

Jayden Reed also impressed receiving last year. He collected 55 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 90 times.

Tre Mosley hauled in 35 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game last season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders (2022)

Daniel Richardson completed 56.1% of his passes to throw for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Lew Nichols averaged 50.1 rushing yards and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Last season Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 496 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Carlos Carriere averaged 43.3 receiving yards and collected two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Joel Wilson caught 44 passes last season on his way to 445 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Jalen McGaughy averaged 27.8 receiving yards per game on 3.6 targets per game a season ago.

