Our projection model predicts the Michigan State Spartans will take down the Central Michigan Chippewas on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Spartan Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Michigan State (-14) Over (45.5) Michigan State 35 Central Michigan 18

Week 1 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2022)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Spartans' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Spartans went 5-6-1 ATS last season.

Michigan State did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 14-point or greater favorite last year.

Spartans games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

The point total average for Michigan State games last season was 52.2, 6.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Chippewas.

The Chippewas went 4-7-1 ATS last year.

Central Michigan went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as underdogs of 14 points or more last season.

A total of six of Chippewas games last season went over the point total.

The average total for Central Michigan's games last season was 56.5 points, 11 more than this game's over/under.

Spartans vs. Chippewas 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan State 24.4 27.4 29.4 26.3 17.4 29 Central Michigan 24.8 28.2 23.3 21.3 26.2 35

