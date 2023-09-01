Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're wanting to put money on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Michigan Today

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Lions Moneyline: -160

-160 Vikings Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 47.5

